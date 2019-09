Recent Posts

Fall Wanderlust strikes Pinkney Hall

Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 // News

Tune in to WRCT’s Pinkney Hall at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, and you’ll hear Kenny Joe celebrate the September 8th birthday of Jimmie Rodgers (the Singing Brakeman, not Honeycomb).

Then Kenny Joe’s wanderlust will carry him off to Canada for three weeks, but if he’s nice to the Border Patrol, he’ll be back on Friday, October 4.