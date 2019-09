Recent Posts

Fall Schedule Features 5 New Shows

Sunday, September 1st, 2019 // News

Check out our kickin’ new Fall 2019 Schedule that takes effect Monday, September 2nd!

Our schedule features five new shows:

Saving Rock ‘n Roll with The Juke Box Hero, Mondays at 4:00 p.m.

Tilt-a-World with DJ Mike Melnyk making his return to the WRCT airwaves, Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

Heat Wave with the Weatherman, Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Isn’t This Where We Came In? with DJC, Wednesdays at 11:00 p.m.

dream suite 2.0 with your new hosts dj owo*, Saturdays at 9:00 p.m.

*dj owo is a three-person supergroup who insists on being referred to as a single host.

