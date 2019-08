Recent Posts

Black Oak Arkansas’ Jim Dandy to appear on WRCT August 15

Sunday, August 11th, 2019 // Interviews,News

Thursday night on WRCT’s Court’s in Session, legendary rock’n’roller James “Jim Dandy” Mangrum of Black Oak Arkansas will join your rockin’ attorney Eric Jackson Lurie on the air shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Jim will discuss the new BOA album Underdog Heroes, the band’s first full-length release in decades!

Black Oak Arkansas was one of the top money makers touring in the 1970s. Check out their seminal hit “Jim Dandy to the Rescue.”

All here on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.