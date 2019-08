Recent Posts

Squirrel Hillbillies: Live on WRCT, Wednesday, Noon

Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 // In-Studio,News

More live music on WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast!

The Squirrel Hillbillies, will be performing live on WRCT 88.3 FM about noon on Wednesday, August 7!

Gary and Jenny perform an engaging mix of thoughtful, original, acoustic folk, country, and blues and were among the first musicians to welcome WRCT’s Mandorichard to Pittsburgh. They’ll also talk about upcoming shows, where their songs come from, and the two new records they’re working on.

Don’t miss live Pittsburgh music on 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!