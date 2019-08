Recent Posts

Bonneville Live on WRCT! 8pm, Thursday August 8

Paul Skowron and Ron Marks, members of 70s-rock tribute band Bonneville will be joining your rockin’ attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, in the studio during Court’s in Session this Thursday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. Skowron (also lead singer with Noisy Mama) and Marks (also lead guitarist in Celtic Frost) will be discussing their August 29 show at Club Cafe, future recording plans, and will perform a live acoustic set.

All on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website! Don’t miss it!