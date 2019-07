Recent Posts

Big Possum Live: Wednesday July 24

Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 // In-Studio,Interviews,News

Making their second live appearance on WRCT, the Big Possum Stringband will be performing live shortly after 11:00 a.m. on the July 24 episode of Whiskey Before Breakfast!

The Big Possum Stringband is a group rich in history and musical skill. Each musician is capable of playing in multiple styles. And they are the 2018 Traditional Band Champions at the Appalachian String Band Music Festival — aka Clifftop. As if that’s not enough, they have a new CD!

We are very fortunate to have such a swinging old-time band stop by! With their hot fiddle, banjo, and guitar playing — and their sense of humor, they took over the studio last year; we’re sure they’ll do it again this year.

Don’t miss the excitement: Wed., July 24, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.