Recent Posts

Lula Wiles, The Stapletons live: Wednesday July 17

Monday, July 15th, 2019 // Interviews,News

Whiskey Before Breakfast is going to be hopping for sure on Wednesday, July 17.

At about 11:45 a.m., we are expecting Lula Wiles to stop by for a visit since they will be playing at Club Cafe at 8:00 p.m. that evening. Isa, Ellie, and Mali, the three members of the band, are excellent instrumentalists and singers — their three-part harmonies are killer. And we love the tight band feel their records have. Their most recent CD, What Will We Do? topped the folk charts for several months earlier this year.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., Kate and Casey Stapleton will be stopping by to introduce their new CD to WRCT listeners. The Stapletons, based here in Pittsburgh, present a unique blend of harp, guitar, and ethereal vocal harmonies — a mixture of neo-Celtic, rock and folk. A very unusual and beautiful sound.

Don’t miss out! Tune in to 88.3 FM, Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or stream the show from this very website!