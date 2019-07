Recent Posts

Current Pennsylvania Fiddle Champ on WRCT 1:15pm Wed. July 3

Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 // Interviews,News

Fiddler Marina Pendleton has influenced the Western PA bluegrass scene a lot in the one year she’s lived in Pittsburgh. She is the current PA state fiddle champion, quickly became a welcome face at area bluegrass jams and sessions, has been in the pit band for Front Porch Theatricals production of Bright Star, has played shows with numerous area musicians, and has made some recordings with area bands.

Alas, she’s moving to Houston for a new work assignment.

Fortunately for WRCT listeners, she invited Mandorichard to her farewell jam at which — in spite of losing his balance, falling, and wiping out some of the furniture — he managed to record a good bit of the session.

Tune in to Whiskey Before Breakfast, Wednesday, July 3, at about 1:15 p.m. to hear a fun bluegrass jam featuring fiddler Marina Pendleton and about a dozen Pittsburgh area musicians. Better yet, tune in for the whole show, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.!

