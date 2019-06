Recent Posts

Pinkney Hall goes Caribbean

Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 // News

Tune in to Pinkney Hall, every Friday morning 9:00 a.m. with your host Kenny Joe!

On June 28, you’ll hear music from the Caribbean. Then Kenny Joe is going to take off for a couple of weeks to recover from the rigors of doing a one hour radio show once a week. He’ll be back on the air on Friday, July 19.

Tune into 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or stream Pinkney Hall (and every other WRCT show!) from this very website.