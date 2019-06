Recent Posts

Sunshine & Rain on Pinkney Hall

Friday, June 14th, 2019 // News

Tune in to Pinkney Hall, every Friday morning 9:00 a.m. with your host Kenny Joe!

In the late sixties, you couldn’t listen to radio for long without hearing a song about sunshine! Must have been good weather back then! To invoke such weather in 2019, we played songs about sunshine on June 14. We’ll continue with weather themes by playing songs about rainy weather on June 21. We’ll also throw in some newly released music and music from artists appearing in Pittsburgh.

All ​in​ the space of one hour – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.