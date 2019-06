Recent Posts

He’s been mocking us for 20 years!

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 // News

WRCT is pleased to announce that on Friday, June 7, The Mockster will be celebrating 20 years on the WRCT airwaves!

It seems like it was just yesterday we asked him not to come back — oh wait, that was just yesterday — but, lo and behold he keeps coming back each and every Friday night to host Viva le Mock.

Tune in Friday, June 7th, at 9:00 p.m. to help him celebrate 20 years at WRCT! What special themes, music, and anecdotes will the Mockster have up his sleeves?

All happening on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or on the stream at this very website.