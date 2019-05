Recent Posts

Funkadelic Night with DJ Shawn Watson

Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 // News

DJ Shawn Watson of WRCT’s A Minute Pause is hosting a Funkadelic Night at Kelly’s Bar and Lounge. This event happens this week on Wed May 29th from 9pm to 1 am. It is an all vinyl event curated by the DJ.

Shawn Watson has been on WRCT for 11 years and has had a weekly residence at Kelly’s Bar & Lounge for 10 years. This is the first time he has done a Funkadelic Night. He also does Punk Night, Funk Night, Mod Night and Rock Night.

Check it out! Event Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2364006213865742/