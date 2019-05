Recent Posts

Summer 2019 Schedule

Monday, May 20th, 2019 // News

The WRCT Summer Schedule, taking effect Monday, May 20, is now published!

WRCT students and community volunteers bring you exciting and diverse music and public affairs programming every day of the year, even when Carnegie Mellon University is not in session.

Click “SCHEDULE” in the header of this web page or follow this link to the summer schedule to see when your favorite music and public affairs programs will be on the air.

Thanks for listening to WRCT, 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh.