Recent Posts

WRCT featured in Tribune-Review

Sunday, May 19th, 2019 // News

Today’s (Sunday‚Äôs) print edition of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review features an article about WRCT’s Court’s in Session. The article tells how much fun “Your Rockin’ Attorney Eric Jackson Lurie” has hosting the show, talks about recent guests on Court’s in Session, and includes multiple pictures of Eric and his guests in the WRCT studios!

Check out Pittsburgh-area attorney having time of his life hosting radio show at the TribLive website.

