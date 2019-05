Recent Posts

May 16: Henry Paul of The Outlaws on WRCT

Friday, May 10th, 2019 // Interviews,News

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. your rockin’ attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, will be interviewing southern rock legend, Henry Paul – lead singer and songwriter for The Outlaws.

With a multitude of classic southern anthems like “Green Grass and High Tides Forever,” “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” etc., The Outlaws continue on in their forty-fifth year with an upcoming sold out show here in Pittsburgh. Catch the interview only on WRCT’s Court’s in Session, on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website, Thursday night at 8:00!