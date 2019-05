Recent Posts

Bright Star Musical Featured

Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 // Interviews,News

The cast, crew, and production staff of the Front Porch Theatricals production of Bright Star invited WRCT’s MandoRichard to attend a recent rehearsal.

Bright Star, a collaboration between Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, made its debut on Broadway in 2016; the Front Porch Theatricals production is the show’s Pittsburgh professional premiere.

Wanna hear the energy of a true bluegrass musical? Tune in to WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday to hear music from the show and to learn more about this energetic production, coming to the Hazlett Theatre, May 17 – 26.

All on Whiskey Before Breakfast, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.