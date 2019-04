Recent Posts

Mandolin Extravaganza!

Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 // In-Studio,News

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, Charley Rappaport, director of the Pittsburgh Mandolin Orchestra, will stop by WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast to preview the PMO’s May 4 concert and to talk about how mandolin family instruments are used all across the musical spectrum.

You’ll enjoy Charley’s comments on selections from the PMO’s recordings and hear music from some of Charley’s and Mandorichard’s favorite mandolinists.

Tune in to WRCT from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. All here on on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.