Recent Posts

New show! Soundwalking debuts Wednesday April 17

Monday, April 15th, 2019 // News

Starting this Wednesday, DJ Omni will be hosting Soundwalking, a show in tribute to Hildegard Westerkamp’s show of the same name from the Vancouver Co-operative Radio.

Tune in at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays to hear compelling sounds from places in the local Pittsburgh area. Hopefully, by paying attention to these sounds, you will also be more compelled to listen to sounds you experience in your daily life.

Westerkamp’s show, to quote her, “brought community soundscapes into listeners’ homes and simultaneously extended listeners’ ears into the soundscape of the community.”

Tune in and see what your city has to say!