Recent Posts

Vinyl, Vinyl, Vinyl!

Friday, April 12th, 2019 // News

After Buggy finishes on Saturday, April 13, WRCT is participating in Vinylthon, a national event happening on over 100 college and community radio stations across the country!

Tune in to WRCT from about noon until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to hear our DJs spin tunes from nothing but vinyl, all happening on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.