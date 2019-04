Recent Posts

Two interviews on Whiskey Before Breakfast W Apr 10

Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 // Interviews,News

Wednesday’s Whiskey Before Breakfast will feature interviews with two acts coming to the greater Pittsburgh area:

11:15 am: Laurel Premo & Michael Beauchamp (Red Tail Ring)

Appearing at UU SongSpace Gallery, Wed, Apr 10 at 7:30pm

https://www.uusongspace.com/songspace-gallery/red-tail-ring-wednesday-april-10-2019/

Appearing at the PennyRoyal Opera House, Fri, Apr 12 at 7pm

https://www.pennyroyalbluegrass.com

Tune in to 88.3 FM or catch the stream from this very website!