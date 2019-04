Recent Posts

Glands Of External Secretion live on WRCT’s Radio Free Radio

Sunday, April 7th, 2019 // In-Studio,News

Glands of External Secretion will be kicking off their 2019 tour, live on WRCT’s Radio Free Radio!

Tune in Saturday, April 13, at 6:00 p.m. to hear a brassy frolic of non-music from Barbara Manning–guitar, vocals and Seymour Glass–voltages, audibles, vocals. Tweaked, pinched, a varispeed duo spinning off-axis. First time in Pittsburgh, absolutely not to be missed.

You absolutely must tune in, hear it, feel it, drop it, dust it off, then pick it back up. Terrestrially available via local airwaves at 88.3 FM; live streaming from this very website, wrct.org, or from TuneIn Radio.