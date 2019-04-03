Recent Posts

Kosmo Vinyl: Thursday & Friday on WRCT

Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 // In-Studio,News

Two WRCT shows are proud to host Kosmo Vinyl as he stops by Pittsburgh to celebrate his upcoming art opening at the Irma Freeman Center in Garfield ( Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story ).

Kosmo Vinyl was an early employee at Stiff Records in the UK in the 1970s and was associated with acts like Ian Dury & The Blockheads, The Jam, and The Clash (as their manager).

Since the 90’s, Vinyl has developed into both an artist and a “cultural curator”. Focused primarily on life with his wife and two sons, he began producing works of art in what little downtime he had as a stay-at-home father. At first he made one-of-a-kind postcards, mailing them to friends around the world; then he started painting, eventually combining the two. His website explains his move to a career in the graphic arts:

Thursday April 4, Kosmo Vinyl will join Eric Jackson Lurie during the 8:00 p.m. hour; and the next day, Friday April 5, he will join Zombo during the noon hour.

Tune in for both or either of these conversations, only on WRCT, 88.3 FM in Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website!