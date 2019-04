Recent Posts

Tamsula & Withers: Live tunes 11:15 a.m. April 3

Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 // In-Studio,News

Wednesday, April 3, Mark Tamsula & Richard Withers will be joining Mandorichard¬†for Whiskey Before Breakfast! They will be playing traditional music of Southwestern Pennsylvania on fiddle, banjo, wooden flute, and…. They will also tell the audience about the music, its sources, and the work done by folklorist Samuel Bayard to preserve this music.

The show will start at 11:00 a.m. on April 3, as usual, with Mark, Richard, and their instruments joining the program at about 11:15.

Tune in to Whiskey Before Breakfast for the best in fiddle and folk music, every Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on WRCT, 88.3 FM in Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.