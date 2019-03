Recent Posts

What’s happening in Pinkney Hall

Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 // News

Tune in to Pinkney Hall, every Friday at 9:00 a.m. with your host Kenny Joe!

If you step into Pinkney Hall on March 29, you will hear music by Pittsburgh artists. Then come back on April 4 for music related to the Civil War. You’ll also hear newly released music and music from artists appearing in Pittsburgh. All ​in​ the space of one hour – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.