Recent Posts

WRCT on the air for CMU Spring Break

Friday, March 8th, 2019 // General,News

CMU students are on their spring break until March 18 — does that mean WRCT is off the air?

NO! We’re still here!

Community DJs and hosts will play tunes and host WRCT’s thought-provoking programming, supplemented by tracks from WRCT’s automated library of music from around the world.

Free form radio from Forbes Avenue carries on 365 days a year on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.