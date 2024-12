Recent Posts

Kansas Founding Member Richard Williams Comes to Court

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 // Interviews,News

Celebrating the conclusion of Kansas‘ 50th Anniversary Fork in the Road tour at the Benedum, Wednesday, December 11th, Kansas guitarist and founding member, Richard Williams, will be joining your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, on WRCT’s Court’s in Session, Thursday, December 5.

One of America’s most influential rock bands, fusing hard rock, southern rock and progressive rock, Kansas has commanded the radio airwaves for decades with classic hits such as “Dust in the Wind,” “Carry on My Wayward Son,” “Point of Know Return,” “Play the Game Tonight,” and many more. Kansas credits Pittsburgh fans with helping them garner national attention! The band has always had a special relationship with their Pittsburgh fans!

Tune in to join Rich and Eric Thursday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m. EST and again for a replay on Sunday, December 8 at 10:00 p.m., right here at 88.3 FM, WRCT Pittsburgh and streaming from WRCT.org