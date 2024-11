Recent Posts

Free Speech on Campus

Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue

Recently we discussed free speech and academic freedom with Richard Scheines, the Dean of Dietrich College here at Carnegie Mellon.

Dean Scheines talked about the importance of having conversations about difficult and controversial topics, the restrictions that apply to free speech on campus, his experience working on CMU’s Commission on Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression, and more! It was a very intriguing conversation about a topic that’s perennially relevant.

Listen to the interview: Dean Richard Scheines

Credits:

Riona Duncan, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded October 11, 2024; WRCT debut November 5, 2024