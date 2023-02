Recent Posts

Kansas Carries On in Court!

Sunday, February 5th, 2023 // Interviews,News

Back in 1976, a Pittsburgh radio DJ gave Kansas‘ “Carry On My Wayward Son” its radio debut. Soon, stations across the country followed Pittsburgh’s lead, making that song a truly global megahit. That was the beginning of a mutual love affair between the band Kansas and Pittsburgh music fans.

Tune in to WRCT Thursday, February 9 at 8:00 p.m. when when Kansas bassist and vocalist Billy Greer joins Eric Jackson Lurie on Court’s in Session. Eric and Billy will talk about Kansas’ new triple album, a retrospective called A Fork in the Road, their new single, and their upcoming 50th anniversary tour — that kicks off in Pittsburgh June 3 at the Benedum!

You don’t want to miss this conversation! Be sure to tune in to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, at 8:00 p.m., Thursday February 5, or catch the stream right here at www.wrct.org!