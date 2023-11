Recent Posts

Folk DJ Ken Batista Joins WRCT

Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 // News

Internationally known folk music host Ken Batista will be joining WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, beginning on Sunday November 19. His new show, All Things Folk, will feature the contemporary and classic folk music that he has shared with listeners in Western Pennsylvania for over 30 years.

All Things Folk will air Sundays from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, and stream from www.wrct.org.

“Ken Batista has been an integral part of Pittsburgh’s folk music scene for decades, said Lisa Alexander, marketing director for Pittsburgh’s Calliope House. “Ken’s relationships in the folk community extend well beyond our city.”

“In his decades as a volunteer radio host, Ken Batista has played the best of traditional and contemporary folk music for Western Pennsylvania radio listeners, enriching our Sundays with songs and singers we’d never known before,” added guitarist Phil Smith – a Calliope board member. “As he joins WRCT, we should all rejoice that we’ll again learn from this master curator of recorded music.”



You can catch Ken’s new show, All Things Folk, Sundays at 2pm on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh or streaming from this very website!