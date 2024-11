Recent Posts

Anatomy of the Ear: November 15-17!

Saturday, November 9th, 2024 // News

WRCT proudly presents Anatomy of the Ear this Friday through Sunday November 15-17! This year’s schedule is packed with a variety of music you don’t want to miss!

During our Anatomy of the Ear celebration, 51 WRCT hosts will take turns spinning tracks from some of their favorite music genres; each hour will feature a different musical genre!

We’ll post the final schedule here on Thursday, November 14.