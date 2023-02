Recent Posts

MMW 2023 Schedule

Starting on Friday February 24! WRCT’s Massive Music Weekend!

We have prepared 56 hours of non-stop music from our favorite artists, starting at noon on Friday, February 24, 2023, and continuing all weekend long!

Every half-hour we’ll feature a different artist, handpicked for your listening pleasure by our own station members. It’s a massively diverse set of artists this year. You’ll hear some of your favorite artists, some you’ve forgotten about, and some whose music is brand new to you!

Catch all the fun on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!

Thanks to Spak Brothers, Spirit, Millie’s, and Sidecar Bakery for underwriting portions of WRCT’s 2023 MMW!