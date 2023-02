Recent Posts

Heavy metal pioneer takes the stand!

Monday, January 30th, 2023 // Interviews,News

Mick Box, guitarist and founding member of Uriah Heep, joins WRCT’s Court’s in Session Thursday, February 2, at 8:00 p.m. to talk about the band’s latest studio release, Chaos and Colour, and to celebrate a 50-year career.

Uriah Heep is considered one of the first heavy metal bands — one of the founders of the genre. With over 40 million albums sold, Heep has had a huge influence on the rock’n’roll, hard rock, and heavy metal landscape.

Mick will join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, to debut new songs and discuss the future of the band.

Tune in to catch this interview, Thursday, February 2, at 8:00 p.m. only on 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website.