Recent Posts

Halloween With DJ Firefly

Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 // Events,News

Before the sun goes down on All Hallow’s Eve, join DJ Firefly for a special Halloween edition of WRCT’s Couch Dancing — on Halloween itself! Sunday, October 31, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

It will be all killer and no filler, but not for the faint of heart. You might be hiding under the couch instead of dancing on it. Spooky RPM and more to get you ready for the witching hour — or the neighborhood trick-or-treaters.

So tune in at 2:00 p.m. Sunday for the Halloween Couch Dancing special on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming from this very website.