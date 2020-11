Recent Posts

New WRCT Show: Some Poems — Sundays and Fridays

Thursday, November 19th, 2020 // Events,News

Some Poems is a new, weekly WRCT Public Affairs show being produced by Scott King.

Scott says that, “My goal is to provide WRCT’s listeners with an hour of poetry and other forms of literature, purely for the sake of enjoyment and appreciation, and to spotlight the talent of our community. I am not an English major, and I do not know what I’m talking about in the slightest, but I’m going to have fun with it anyways.”

Tune in to 88.3 FM Pittsburgh — or catch the stream from this very website — at 4:30 p.m. Sundays or 9:00 a.m. Fridays — to listen to Scott work on his dramatic poetry voice. Where else but on WRCT!