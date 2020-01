Recent Posts

Spring Schedule starts Monday, January 20

Sunday, January 19th, 2020 // News

WRCT broadcasts music and public affairs programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Check out our kickin’ new Spring 2020 Schedule that takes effect Monday, January 20!!

Our schedule features eight new shows:

QueerPGH Podcast with WRCT Public Affairs Team – Sundays, bi-weekly, 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Hour of Smooth Jazz with Percy Melatonin – Sundays, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

On the house with jackphone head – Mondays, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Bus Ride with DJ Double D – Mondays, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Blanque Checque with DJ blanque – Tuesdays, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Dorkestra! with Gennai – Thursdays, noon to 1:00 p.m.

Sound Spectrum with Liz Maday – Thursdays, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Coffeeshop queue with dj drew – Saturdays, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Some of our DJs are teaming up to create new shows for you:

This is home, baby with thewx and who – Wednesdays, 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Cast Iron with POT PAN (aka DTi and Mushu) – Thursdays, 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.

After a brief hiatus, two of our favorite DJs have returned! Welcome back!

Hodge Podge with dj mom – Mondays, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Transfer to Cornell with Hank Danger – Fridays, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m.

And one last highlight: Barrio Latino, the longest-running Spanish-language radio show in Pittsburgh, is entering its 25th year on the Pittsburgh airwaves this semester! Catch Barrio Latino every Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Follow the link in this post or click Schedule in the header bar to see when you can tune in to your favorite WRCT programs on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!