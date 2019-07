Recent Posts

Thor special announcement on WRCT: August 1

Thursday, July 25th, 2019 // News

Tune in to WRCT’s Court’s in Session, Thursday, August 1, 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., when metal legend Thor will make a special announcement to WRCT listeners!

Many of you told us that you loved the conversation the last time Your Rockin’ Attorney Eric Jackson Lurie had Thor on his show. And Thor’s recent release, Hammer of Justice, has been one of the top albums played at WRCT for several weeks!

So tune in to hear what Thor will tell Eric and all WRCT listeners! Thursday between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.