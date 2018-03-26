Recent Posts

Tekko 2018

Monday, March 26th, 2018 // Blogs,Events,News,Uncategorized

Tekko, the region’s premier anime, gaming, fashion, music and Japanese Pop Culture convention, now in its sixteenth year, will be returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh, PA, April 5 – 8, 2018 with more international guests than ever before.

This year’s featured musical guests will be LM.C, a Japanese visual kei rock duo playing a mix of electronic rock and pop, which they call “new century electro-rock”. Tekko 2018 will be the first and only US East Coast appearance this year for LM.C.

Special guests this year include Bryce Papenbrook, an American voice actor. He has done extensive voice work for Animaze, Bang Zoom! Entertainment, Funimation, and Studiopolis, and has performed the voices for several anime roles, particularly those of young male protagonists.

Other voice actors include Monica Rial, Vic Mignogna, Luci Christian, and SungWon Cho. Also, international fashion guests this year include BABY, the Stars Shine Bright, and ALICE and the PIRATES. Plus, Hard Decora, Haruka Kurebayashi, Toshi Salvino, Puvithel, and Peppermint Fox.

Local musician Nancy Kepner, “Study of Anime” website founder Charles Dunbar, and Dan Coglan, a.k.a. “Samurai Dan” and his wife, Jillian will also be in attendance.

Mainstay components of Tekko include vendors, artists’ alley, panels, fashion shows, cosplay contests, dance party with 4 DJ’s, gaming, Tekko Gakkou (School Series) and much, much more.

Last year Tekko obtained another record attendance, with a 15% increase in total registrations, entertaining nearly 8,500 attendees from 38 states and 10 countries! The economic impact of Tekko to the greater Pittsburgh area was 4.9 million dollars over the four-day period, based on information from Visit Pittsburgh.

Tekko’s 16th year promises to provide anime fans with even more of the best industry-related guests, shows, vendors, artists, and expanded programming in an interactive, engaging, and friendly environment.

Tekko, presented by the non-profit Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society, continues to establish a social framework through which regional anime fans can interact with each other.

Detailed and updated information can be found @: www.tekko.us

For press inquiries and additional questions please email marketing@pittjcs.org