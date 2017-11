Recent Posts

BEATS IN SPACE: WRCT EDITION

Thursday, October 26th, 2017 // Events,News

In 1997, high-schooler Tim Sweeney came to Pittsburgh to visit his brother John, the host of WRCT show “Hi Fi Breakdown” at the time. John invited him on as a guest DJ, and two and a half years later he got his own radio show on WNYU Radio the now legendary Beats In Space. Tune in on Saturday from 8-10pm as we bring this full circle, with Tim hosting Beats in Space live from WRCT, bringing along Hot Mass and DETOUR’s Naeem as the guest DJ.