Recent Posts

Thursday, September 28th, 2017 // Blogs,Events,News

WRCT joins VIA in hosting this year’s VIA Weekender event. VIA weekender consists of several free & ticketed events during October 6th through 8th.

Highlights include a free lecture by LatinX musician and poet Elysia Crampton, Friday the 6th at 6PM on CMU Campus.

Friday’s lecture is followed by an 18+ Performance happening at Ace Hotel from 9PM-1AM with Elysia Crampton, Haleek Maul, Embaci, D0uze, and CMU students. This show features new voices traversing experimental club music, rap, RnB, performance and noise from California, NYC, Barbados, and Pgh.

Free, all-ages DJ Workshops with Berlin-based collective Room 4 Resistance, and local femme sound engineers, happens Saturday the 7th from 2-8 PM at Ace Hotel with help from Carnegie Library music lending.

For more information, check out facebook.com/VIA.HQ, and for tickets go to http://viaweekender.brownpapertickets.com/