Recent Posts

Pinkney Hall: May Themes

Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 // Events,News

Every Friday morning, tune into Pinkney Hall. In May, you will hear

music with the following themes, along with newly released music and

music from artists appearing in Pittsburgh. All

in

the space of one hour – 9 AM to 10 AM.

May 13 – We’ll feature music by artists from Pittsburgh.

May 20 – We’ll honor Bob Dylan.

May 27 – To start Memorial Day weekend off on a good note, we’ll play

summer songs.

If you have any requests, please call 412-268-9728 during the show.