Recent Posts

Pinkney Hall: April Themes

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 // Events,News

Every Friday morning, tune into Pinkney Hall. In March, you will hear music with the following themes, along with newly released music and music from artists appearing in Pittsburgh. All

​in​ the space of one hour – 9 AM to 10 AM.

April 7 – Due to a technical problem, we couldn’t do our April Fools show on March 31, so we’ll do it on April 7, playing songs about fools..

April 14 – We’ll honor Ruination Day. There aren’t a whole lot of songs appropriate for Ruination Day, so we will also feature songs by folks from Western Pennsylvania.

April 21 – We’ll be in Washington, prowling the halls of Congress.

April 28 – We’ll feature songs by artists born in April.