Recent Posts

Pinkney Hall: March Themes

Sunday, February 19th, 2017 // Events,News

Every Friday morning, tune into Pinkney Hall. In March, you will hear music with the following themes, along with newly released music and music from artists appearing in Pittsburgh. All ​in​ the space of one hour – 9 AM to 10 AM.

February 24 – We couldn’t make it to Mardi Gras this year, so instead of the advertised “No theme!” show, we will play music from New Orleans.

March 3 – We’ll celebrate women artists, March 8 being International Women’s Day.

March 10 – We’ll be out of town, so no show on March 10.

March 17 – We feature songs sung by or written by Bobby Womack, one of our March babies.

March 24 – Tune on on the 24th and you’ll hear some nice trumpet parts. (We might throw in a cornet or flugelhorn too.)

If you have any requests, please call 412-268-9728 during the show.