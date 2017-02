Recent Posts

Pinkney Hall: January Themes

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 // Events,News

Every Friday morning, tune into Pinkney Hall. During January, you will hear music with the following themes, along with newly released music and music from artists appearing in Pittsburgh. All ​in​ the space of one hour – 9 AM to 10 AM.

January 6 – Part II of our show honoring artists who passed away in 2016.

January 13 – No show on the 13th because we’ll be in New York for the Golden Festival (http://goldenfest.org/), hoping to pick up some new tunes to play in 2017.

January 20 – Before we leave for Washington, we’ll play music from Balkan Brass Bands.

January 27 – It will be sleepytime in Pinkney Hall.

If you have any requests, please call 412-268-9728 during the show.