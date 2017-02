Recent Posts

Pinkney Hall: February Themes

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 // Events,News

Every Friday morning, tune into Pinkney Hall. In February, you will hear music with the following themes, along with newly released music and music from artists appearing in Pittsburgh. All ​in​ the space of one hour – 9 AM to 10 AM.

February 3 – We’ll celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday a couple of days early. (He was born on February 6, 1945)

February 10 – Love songs for Valentine’s Day.

February 17 – Gospel music and other American sacred music.

February 24 – No theme!

If you have any requests, please call 412-268-9728 during the show.